Botswana's Tebogo wins Africa's first men's 100m medal as Lyles triumphs

American Noah Lyles won the men's 100m gold at the world championships in Budapest on Sunday, while Botswana's Letsile Tebogo became the first African man to land a medal in this event at the world championships, taking silver behind him.
Lyles crossed the line in 9.83sec, with Tebogo second in a 9.88 national record and Briton Zharnel Hughes third just one-thousandth of a second behind. Jamaica's Oblique Seville was fourth, also in 9.88, three-thousandths of a second further back.
Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei delivered a devastating last lap to win a third successive World Championship 10,000 metres gold on Sunday despite barely competing over 25 laps in the last three years.
The world record holder over 5000m and 10,000m has had an injury-hit year and struggled to hit his top form but, on a hot, humid night in Budapest he broke clear approaching the bell and stamped his authority over the field with a 53-second last lap to come home in 27:51.42.
Daniel Simiu Ebenyo of Kenya took silver with Selemon Barega of Ethiopia the bronze.
Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold in the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday in a remarkable comeback from a ruptured Achilles tendon.
The 30-year-old, who also won the 2019 world title, was second in the 800 metres on Sunday — the gruelling final event of the seven-discipline competition — but her gutsy personal-best time of two minutes 5.63 seconds was enough to take gold.
Johnson-Thompson finished with 6,740 points while 22-year-old Anna Hall of the United States, last year's world bronze medallist, captured the silver with 6,720 and Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands took the bronze (6,501).
