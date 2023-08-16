Ockie Strydom will make his Nedbank Golf Challenge debut as the first South African confirmed for the 2023 edition of ‘Africa’s Major’, organisers said in a statement yesterday.
He takes his place in a field that already includes defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and Major champions Justin Rose and Justin Thomas.
Strydom qualified for the November 9-12 showpiece at the Gary Player Country Club after winning the 2022/23 Sunshine Tour Order of Merit in what was a groundbreaking season in his career.
He joins the exclusive 64-man field chasing the $6m (R115m) prize money as well as the increased number of Race to Dubai ranking points and a possible place in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
“The Nedbank Golf Challenge is a tournament every South African professional grew up watching and wanting to compete in one day. It’s one of those iconic sports events that has witnessed incredible moments in golf over the years and to be able to make my debut and be a part of. This is another very special moment in my career,” said Strydom.
Tournament host Gary Player said he looked forward to welcoming Strydom onto the first tee at the Gary Player Country Club.
“The Nedbank Golf Challenge has always had an aspirational effect on South African golf. Generations of young South African golfers have grown up watching this tournament and dreamt of playing in it one day... Ockie has now realised this dream for himself, thanks to the opportunities provided by our Sunshine Tour and the strong alliance with the DP World Tour.”
Strydom secured his place at Sun City thanks to a remarkable 2022/23 season in which he won twice in the space of three months on the DP World Tour in the Alfred Dunhill Championship and Singapore Classic.
Being part of Nedbank Golf Challenge is a special moment for Strydom
Debutant golfer looking forward to test himself against the best
Image: Jared C. Tilton/
