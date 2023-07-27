The SPAR Proteas were given a timely reminder of the millions of people they will be representing as they step onto the court for their first game of the Netball World Cup tomorrow in Cape Town.
Speaking at a flag handover ceremony at the Southern Sun Waterfront hotel in Cape Town, sports minister Zizi Kodwa said: “It is a special occasion for us as a country that we are gathered here once more to send warriors to represent South Africa. In yourselves you carry the aspirations and hopes of many South Africans.
“When we hand over a flag to you, to the national team, you know that you represent the aspirations and hopes of the nation.
“Therefore as you enter the netball court, you should know that not only do you represent yourselves, you represent millions of young girls who are sitting somewhere."
Kodwa confirmed that deputy president Paul Mashatile will be part of the tournament’s opening ceremony tomorrow while President Cyril Ramaphosa will hand over the trophy when the winners are crowned on August 6.
President of Netball SA Cecilia Molokwane assured the country that everything is in place to hold a successful tournament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre and that every effort has been made to prepare the Proteas team for the challenge ahead.
“We have always believed in the girls, we have always believed in the team management, we have always rallied behind them, we’ve always made sure that whatever they need, through our sponsors, we give them what they need to prepare them well,” she said.
“I know that this team is not going to disappoint the country. The girls have worked hard behind the scenes.”
Proteas reminded to carry SA hopes as World Cup starts
Everything in place for successful tourney – netball SA president
Image: Shaun Roy
