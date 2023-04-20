Yesterday marked 100 days to go to the Vitality Netball World Cup which is scheduled to be hosted on African soil for the first time. The event will be held in Cape Town from July 28 to August 6 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), with 16 of the world’s top netball nations competing.
Following the successful Netball Friday launch in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, last Friday as initiated by minister of sport Zizi Kodwa, and the unveiling of a multi-purpose facility at Ronnie Louw Sports Grounds in Hopefield on Tuesday, there are a number of upcoming activities planned in various provinces to mark 100 Days to Go, which will be spearheaded by various provincial governments and municipalities.
In the Western Cape, the City of Cape Town is hosting a netball tournament with the objective of creating awareness and driving the message of rallying support for the upcoming Netball World Cup.
In Limpopo, from where the president of Netball SA Cecilia Molokwane hails, they have planned a mini World Cup tournament for schools taking place at the Ngwako Ramatlhodi Indoor Sports Centre.
Priscilla Masisi, tournament director for the World Cup, said: “This 100 Days to Go milestone will assist in providing all of us with an opportunity to encourage the 16 nations participating in the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 to mobilise their supporters so that they can come and get behind their teams.
“We therefore encourage all of the supporters to buy their tickets to attend this first-ever Netball World Cup on African soil.”
SA marks 100 days to Netball World Cup
Games to be held on African soil for the first time
Image: PUMA/Netball Proteas/Twitter
