The last time Grace Nweke visited Cape Town, she secured the best shooter and player of the Series accolades at the 2023 Quad Series which featured New Zealand, Australia, England, and SA.
Now the young Silver Ferns goal shooter is eager to put in a similar performance when she returns to SA for the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 next month.
“I didn’t realise I was the top scorer,” admitted Nweke.
“I guess I just like to get out there and play. I’m grateful to be given that opportunity on the court to be able to put up that many goals.
“I’m just looking forward to another opportunity to play in Cape Town and whatever the result is, grateful to be there and ready to work hard.”
This will be the 21-year-old’s first Netball World Cup, having made her international debut against England in 2021.
“I haven’t really taken in how awesome it is to be part of the Netball World Cup. It’s the pinnacle of our sport so I’m very excited. There are obviously a lot of nerves involved with that but I’m just really grateful to be given this opportunity.”
Each time she takes to the court, Nweke remains acutely aware of the part she plays in representing both her Nigerian heritage and being a strong black female role model, while also relishing the opportunity to proudly wear the colours of New Zealand.
“My Nigerian heritage is really important to me.
“That’s who I am and where I’m from. I’m really proud to be a New Zealander as well and have that kind of migration, my parents both being Nigerian and me being born in New Zealand.”
Nigerian roots spearhead NZ's Nweke ahead of World Cup
Cape Town a happy hunting ground for lanky shooter
Image: Skhu Nkomphela
