Sport

Chawane banks on the home advantage

Knowing the crowd is there for you makes a huge difference’

15 June 2023 - 09:07
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Khanyisa Chawane of South Africa during the Netball Quad Series, 3rd/4th play-off match between England and South Africa at Cape Town International Convention Centre on January 25, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Khanyisa Chawane of South Africa during the Netball Quad Series, 3rd/4th play-off match between England and South Africa at Cape Town International Convention Centre on January 25, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher

Proteas wing attack Khanyisa Chawane believes home support in the upcoming Netball World Cup will carry the side when they need an extra push in tough moments. 

SA will host the first netball global showpiece in Africa from July 28 to August 8 in Cape Town.  

Playing in a home World Cup is something the Proteas are embracing, even though they know it will come with a lot of pressure, according to Chawane.

“Going into a home World Cup, I think everyone is excited to have their family and supporters there inside the arena,” said Chawane this week.

“Knowing that the crowd is there for you and you are not going against fans that are cheering for another team. It's exciting to know that when we step onto the court, we will have the crowd on our side, basically home-ground advantage,” she said.

Home advantage does matter in netball. At the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England, the Proteas played England twice in the preliminary group stages and bronze game, losing both matches. Chawane was there and she saw the impact of the home crowd. 

“Having to play against the England crowd was difficult, but as a team going through that we grew, we knew we had to have each other's back.

“We had to be there for each other and perform for each other. That crowd does play a big role especially when it's against you. So us learning from that, we are quite excited to find out what it'll do for us when we have our own crowd behind us,” Chawane said. 

Chawane will be hoping to make the cut for the final 12-member squad that will do battle at the World Cup. The Proteas are in Group C alongside Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka.

