South African netball captain Bongi Msomi admits that if someone had told her 16-year-old self she would compete at four editions of the Netball World Cup, she would have laughed at them.
Stepping onto a netball court for the first time as a teenager, the now 35-year-old could also never have envisioned that she would one day lead her side to a first-ever Netball World Cup on home soil.
With the event now just a matter of weeks away, Msomi is relishing the prospect of meeting up with her Spar Proteas teammates in Cape Town this week as they put the finishing touches to their preparations ahead of the tournament.
Many have played against each other for their respective teams in SA’s Telkom Netball League (TNL) but will now join forces ahead of the event which takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from July 28 to August 6.
“TNL has been really good for us, I think. One has to be match-fit and have some competition before heading to the final preps for the World Cup and that’s what we were getting,” explained Msomi.
“It will be great to again have everyone together to fully prepare and to see where we’re at as a group. It is massive that the World Cup is coming to our home soil and to be part of it is pretty exciting.”
Having taken over as captain for the first time in 2016, Msomi believes she has grown in the role, especially since the last Netball World Cup in 2019, where the Proteas finished in fourth place.
“I’ve learnt to understand that I never have to do it all alone, or even have to feel like I’m alone or have to do all the work,” she said.
“I lead a beautiful team that is led by one of the best coaches in the world of netball.
“That alone comes with a lot of clarity and learning, which helps me so much – to be selfless and brave but also to understand my capabilities, be confident in myself and the people I lead with.”
World Cup dream lives on for Bongi Msomi
SA skipper ready to deliver in her fourth edition
Image: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images
