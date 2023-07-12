“I lead a beautiful team [guided] by one of the best coaches in netball.
Msomi relishes reuniting with Proteas with Netball World Cup weeks away
Image: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images
South African netball captain Bongi Msomi admits if someone told her 16-year-old self she would compete at four editions of the Netball World Cup she would have laughed at them.
Stepping onto a netball court for the first time as a teenager, the now 35-year-old also never have envisioned she would one day lead her side to a first Netball World Cup on home soil.
With the event now weeks away, Msomi is relishing the prospect of meeting her Spar Proteas teammates in Cape Town this week as they put the finishing touches to their preparations before the tournament.
Many have played against each other for their respective teams in South Africa’s Telkom Netball League (TNL) but will join forces before the event which takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from July 28 to August 6.
“TNL has been good for us. One has to be match fit and have competition before heading to the final preps for the World Cup and that's what we were getting,” said Msomi.
“It will be great to have everyone together to fully prepare and to see where we’re at as a group.
“It is huge that the World Cup is coming to our home soil and to be part of it is exciting.
“We are ready to take on this challenge, and in saying this, the excitement for now is just about meeting the group and taking it one step at a time in our preparations.”
Having taken over as captain for the first time in 2016, Msomi believes she has grown in the role, especially since the previous Netball World Cup in 2019, when the Proteas finished fourth.
“I've learnt to understand I never have to do it all alone, or even have to feel like I'm alone or have to do all the work,” she said.
