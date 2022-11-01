×

Sport

Comrades returns to usual slot in June as CMA confirms 2023 race date

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 01 November 2022 - 16:13
Tete Morena Dijana wins the men's race in the 2022 Comrades Marathon at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on August 28 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has confirmed the date for next year’s marathon.

Comrades, one of the most iconic sports events in South Africa, will return to its usual date for the 96th edition of the race.

In a statement, the CMA said the 90km race will take place on June 11.

This year the Comrades was staged in August due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the race called off in 2020 and 2021.

Comrades race director Rowyn James also confirmed they are preparing for another Down Run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, as was the case for the 2022 event.

“Next year’s Comrades Marathon will be the 48th Down Run, starting in Pietermaritzburg and finishing 12 hours later in Durban,” James said.

South African runner Tete Dijana won the 2022 men’s race in a time of 5:30:38 while Russian Alex Morozova claimed victory in 6:17:48 in the women’s race.

The CMA said it will confirm details about the entry process, qualifying criteria and other race information at the official media launch, the date of which will be announced in due course.

