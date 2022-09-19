MPHO NGOEPE | Athletes still marginalised 30 years after apartheid
Inadequate prize money and lack of funding hold athletes back
By Mpho Ngoepe and Joseph Matshotshwane - 19 September 2022 - 07:52
Road running is one of the most marginalised of sporting codes and most elite runners struggle to make ends meet due to a number of factors like a lack of sponsorship for nutrition, running gear, shoes and supplements.
This marginalisation extends to prize money. Immediately after the Comrades Marathon, there was an outcry on social media about the prize money of R260,000 for the winner. Indeed, this is too little compared to 10 years ago in 2012, when Ludwick Mamabolo got R40,000 more for his Comrades win. One would think that with sponsorship from Mr Price plus television rights from SuperSport, the winner would get close to a R1m...
