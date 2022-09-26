The lives of the first black Olympians in SA, Jan Mashiane and Len Taunyane, have been celebrated with an unveiling of their sculptures.
North West toasts heritage by hailing Olympian duo
Mashiane and Taunyane defied odds to finish marathon in 1904
Image: Keletso Mkhwanazi
The lives of the first black Olympians in SA, Jan Mashiane and Len Taunyane, have been celebrated with an unveiling of their sculptures.
Dozens of people from all parts of North West gathered at Kedar Heritage Lodge in Rustenburg where the sculptures of the Olympians who participated in the 1904 Olympics in St Louis, United States.
This left residents beaming with pride. Among the cheerful crowd were members of the Ba-Phalane and Batlokwa royal families.
University of North West historian Andrew Werdepol shared the remarkable story of the duo, both marathoners.
He told Sowetan that the 40km marathon in which Mashiane and Taunyane participated in was difficult since they had no athletic experience and they were made to run against established athletes.
Werdepol further said that of 32 runners who started the race only 14 finished.
“Taunyana who was barefoot during the race finished 9th and Mashiane finished 11th,” he said.
“They were taken to USA to take part in regiments, the organisers put on what we call the Anthropology Days which were supposed to prove that white men were superior to black men and that backfired really bad on them because the duo actually proved that they were strong runners."
Princess Tsholofelo Ramokoka of Ba-Phalane from Ramokokastad said that the pair should be celebrated.
None of their families were present with the department of arts and culture and recreation saying they were still trying to trace their relatives.
“Its exciting times that we get to unveiling sculpture of the first black Olympians that we never knew about. I am honored to be part of this historical moment,” Princess Tsholofelo said.
Thabo Ngwenya from Boshoek in Rustenburg said such historical moments should be documented.
“The North West department of education should include such stories to the curriculum so that up-coming athletes would be motivated. The history of Tswana-speaking people should be preserved.”
MEC for human settlements and traditional affairs Lena Miga hailed North West as the province of winners. This comes shortly after several runners shone in the 2022 edition of the Comrades. In the men's race, North West took the top three place via winner Tete Dijana, Edward Mothibi and Dan Moselakwe Matshailwe.
Galaletsang Mekgwe from Luka in Rustenburg finished fifth in the women's race and was the first black female runner home.
MEC Miga added that the department was ready to form a partnership with Kedar Heritage Lodge to advance heritage-related matters: “This contributes to not just social cohesion and nation building, it also contributes to cultural tourism. Our mission is to ensure that we track the families of the Olympians so they may also be part of the celebrations."
