Africa hope Jabeur reaches US Open semis, Garcia ends Gauff's dream

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur overcame her own frustrations to reach the US Open semifinals by beating Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4 7-6(4) on Tuesday, becoming the first Arab woman to make the final four at the New York hard court major.

Tomljanovic survived tennis' biggest spotlight when she beat Serena Williams in a packed, third-round prime time affair on Friday but could not keep up in the quarterfinal after Jabeur sent over three aces and 15 winners in the first set.

The Wimbledon finalist has a well-earned reputation as Tunisia's “Minister of Happiness” but found her own good cheer tested as the unforced errors piled up in the second set and she threw her racket several times. Though she broke Tomljanovic in the opening game of the second set, her grip on the match began to waver as her serve deteriorated and the Australian converted three of four break point opportunities.

“I think I'm going to be fired here from my job, Minister of Happiness,” Jabeur joked in an on-court interview.