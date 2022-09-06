×

South Africa

Gunmen rape, assault funeral parlour workers

Victims say suspects demanded main building and car keys

06 September 2022 - 07:50
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

With blood oozing out of a gunshot wound to his leg, mortuary driver Lawrence Lesufi, 53, laid bleeding on the floor as he helplessly watched six gunmen gang rape his female colleagues and assault his male co-workers. 

Lesufi is among 11 victims, who included five women, who were attacked by armed men who pounced on two neighbouring funeral parlours along R37 near Malipsdrift in Limpopo, on Saturday night. Their ordeal inside the living quarters of Wisani Burial Society and the neighbouring Sethobja Funeral & Tombstones lasted for about four hours...

