South Africa

Boy (4) dies after op on swollen legs

Distraught mom opens case after son’s death

26 August 2022 - 07:33
Mpho Koka Journalist

The North West health department is investigating the death of a four-year-old child who died after undergoing an operation on his swollen legs at Mafikeng Provincial Hospital last week Sunday.

Keamoleboga Khumalo of Blydeville extension one in Lichtenburg, North West, died at the hospital after being transferred from General de la Rey Hospital on the same day.  ..

