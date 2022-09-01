Williams’ retirement still on hold as 40yr-old stuns world No 2 Kontaveit

“I'm a pretty good player,” said Williams with a sly grin when asked how she downed the world No 2. “This is what I do best — I love a challenge, I love rising to a challenge.

“The last couple of matches here in New York it's really come together. I'm super competitive — honestly I'm just looking at it as a bonus. I have absolutely nothing to prove.”

With 23 Grand Slam titles and widely regarded as the greatest women's player of all time, Williams indeed has done it all on the tennis court. But after two wins the once-unthinkable dream of a Hollywood ending to Williams' career — snatching an elusive 24th major to go level with Margaret Court at the top of the all-time list — just might be on the cards.

Asked if she was starting to believe she could win a seventh US Open, Williams demurred, insisting she was still taking it a match at a time, but said things were “coming together”.

“I cannot think that far,” said Williams. I'm here, I'm having fun and I'm enjoying it. I'm playing pretty good.

“I feel I've been practising really well, but it hasn't been coming together in matches. But, you know, now it's kind of coming together.”