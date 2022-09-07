Proteas put faith in Bavuma for T20 World Cup

If there were any doubts around Cricket SA’s backing of limited overs captain Temba Bavuma, it was put to rest yesterday when it was confirmed he will lead the T20 side and open the batting in next month’s World Cup in Australia.
Bavuma was out injured and there were doubts surrounding his involvement in the Proteas’ bid of winning their first T20 title. His captaincy and role in the limited overs have always been a matter of debate as he came on late on the international scene.
Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, and Rilee Rossouw will form part of the top order. The likes of David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, and wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen will be the enforcers in the middle. There are two all-rounders in Wayne Parnell and Dwaine Pretorius.
The bowling attack will have the three seamers in Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Anrich Nortje, along with two traditional spinners in Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj.
During a press briefing yesterday, CSA convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang was asked if he could envisage a scenario where they would be putting a starting team in which Bavuma was not included.
“That’s a tough call, it’s a tough decision. It’s a difficult question, but no I can’t,” answered Mpitsang.
“Temba has been playing, he’s well recovered. He’s playing for the Lions, and he’s good to go. He’ll be opening the batting, I see him opening the batting, that’s a role that he has played for the last year or so,” he said.
Mpitsang also provided clarity on why Rassie van der Dussen would not be on the plane to Australia.
“With Rassie we are all aware that he broke his finger, he went for surgery, it’ll take about six weeks before he can recover,” said Mpitsang.
“Unfortunately the timing of his injury didn’t come at the right time that’s why he has been excluded from the squad. His recovery timelines were just not good for us,” he said.
The Proteas will tour India first before going to Australia. The team will play three T20Is from September 28 to October 4, then head straight to the World Cup, which starts on October 24.
Squad:
Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram , David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
Travelling Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.
Proteas put faith in Bavuma for T20 World Cup
Injury prevents Rassie from being part of squad to Australia
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images/Getty Images
If there were any doubts around Cricket SA’s backing of limited overs captain Temba Bavuma, it was put to rest yesterday when it was confirmed he will lead the T20 side and open the batting in next month’s World Cup in Australia.
Bavuma was out injured and there were doubts surrounding his involvement in the Proteas’ bid of winning their first T20 title. His captaincy and role in the limited overs have always been a matter of debate as he came on late on the international scene.
Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, and Rilee Rossouw will form part of the top order. The likes of David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, and wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen will be the enforcers in the middle. There are two all-rounders in Wayne Parnell and Dwaine Pretorius.
The bowling attack will have the three seamers in Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Anrich Nortje, along with two traditional spinners in Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj.
During a press briefing yesterday, CSA convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang was asked if he could envisage a scenario where they would be putting a starting team in which Bavuma was not included.
“That’s a tough call, it’s a tough decision. It’s a difficult question, but no I can’t,” answered Mpitsang.
“Temba has been playing, he’s well recovered. He’s playing for the Lions, and he’s good to go. He’ll be opening the batting, I see him opening the batting, that’s a role that he has played for the last year or so,” he said.
Mpitsang also provided clarity on why Rassie van der Dussen would not be on the plane to Australia.
“With Rassie we are all aware that he broke his finger, he went for surgery, it’ll take about six weeks before he can recover,” said Mpitsang.
“Unfortunately the timing of his injury didn’t come at the right time that’s why he has been excluded from the squad. His recovery timelines were just not good for us,” he said.
The Proteas will tour India first before going to Australia. The team will play three T20Is from September 28 to October 4, then head straight to the World Cup, which starts on October 24.
Squad:
Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram , David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
Travelling Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.
Zimbabwe fired up ahead of T20 WC
SA’s new T20 feast gets name and auction date
SA captain Elgar: ‘We’re here to win a Test series and are still in a position to do that’
England thump Proteas by an innings to level the series in Manchester
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos