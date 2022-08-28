Russian Morozova, who won court bid to compete, takes women’s Comrades

Controversial Russian runner Alexandra Morozova stunned the women's race of the Comrades Marathon by winning it ahead of her more fancied rivals on Sunday.

Morozova, who went to court to keep her place in the race, came home at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium in a time of 6 hrs 12 min 42 sec to improve on her previous two runners-up positions.

She was followed home in the down run some 12 minutes later by Dominika Stelmach (6:25:08) of Poland in second place.

Murray & Roberts’ Adele Broodryk was the first South African home, the novice runner clocking 6:26:34 for a third-place finish.

It was her teammate Jenna Challenor, making her down run debut, who stole the show though. The Durbanite, who was sixth in the 2019 up run finished in fourth place (6:42:14) but not before giving the crowd a scare as her legs gave up on her in the tunnel.