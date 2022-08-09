Aprilia's Espargaró raced in Britain with fractured heel

Aprilia's MotoGP title contender Aleix Espargaró raced in Britain at the weekend with a fractured right heel, the team said on Monday.
The 33-year-old Spaniard finished ninth at Silverstone on Sunday and is second in the overall standings, 22 points behind Yamaha's defending champion Fabio Quartararo.
He crashed in Saturday's final practice for the race, but qualified and raced despite the pain.
Aprilia said he went to hospital in Barcelona for checks on Monday.
“The injury does not require surgical treatment and Aleix has been prescribed seven days of absolute rest during which he will have to use crutches not to strain his injured foot,” the team said.
“The aim is to arrive at the next race weekend in the best physical condition.”
The next race is in Austria on August 21.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images
