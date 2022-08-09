×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Aprilia's Espargaró raced in Britain with fractured heel

By Reuters - 09 August 2022 - 08:40
Aleix Espargaró crashed in Saturday's final practice for the race but qualified and raced despite the pain.
Aleix Espargaró crashed in Saturday's final practice for the race but qualified and raced despite the pain.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Aprilia's MotoGP title contender Aleix Espargaró raced in Britain at the weekend with a fractured right heel, the team said on Monday.

The 33-year-old Spaniard finished ninth at Silverstone on Sunday and is second in the overall standings, 22 points behind Yamaha's defending champion Fabio Quartararo.

He crashed in Saturday's final practice for the race, but qualified and raced despite the pain.

Aprilia said he went to hospital in Barcelona for checks on Monday.

“The injury does not require surgical treatment and Aleix has been prescribed seven days of absolute rest during which he will have to use crutches not to strain his injured foot,” the team said.

“The aim is to arrive at the next race weekend in the best physical condition.”

The next race is in Austria on August 21.

Hamilton says one F1 team is stalling on his diversity charter

One team is stalling on Lewis Hamilton's diversity charter for Formula One, the seven-times world champion revealed on Thursday.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele