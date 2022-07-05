Sensational Silverstone race a ‘perfect demonstration’ of F1 progress, says Brawn

The British Grand Prix provided a “perfect demonstration” of what Formula One aimed to achieve with its 2022 cars and how much safer the sport has become, according to MD Ross Brawn.

The halo head protection system was credited with saving the life of Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou after a huge first-lap crash, while Sunday’s race at Silverstone had close racing and thrilling overtakes.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won the race for his first F1 victory.

“What pleased me was the precision the drivers could have with the cars. We saw countless fascinating battles that went on for several corners, with multiple changes of position,” Brawn said on the F1 website.

“We saw drivers were able to take multiple lines with these new cars — and that allowed for two, three or even four cars going almost side-by-side. The quality of the passes was high, too,” he added.