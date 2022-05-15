Djokovic bags 1,000th career win to reach Italian Open final

World number one Novak Djokovic earned his 1,000th tour-level victory by beating Casper Ruud 6-4 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Italian Open final.

Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the title clash on Sunday, with the Serbian playing in the final in Rome for the fourth straight time and 12th overall. It will be a repeat of last year's French Open final, which Djokovic won after fighting back from two sets down.

“Again, another final against him in one of the biggest tournaments we have in the world,” Djokovic said. “He's definitely in form. I can expect a big battle, but I'm ready for it.”