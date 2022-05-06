Retiring Kevin Anderson says motivation and drive were no longer 100%

“After Miami I knew it was time to step away because for me not to be fully vested and prepared was not good enough. Going to play at Wimbledon for the sake of playing one more time would not have been who I am as a tennis player.

“I am OK with that and I am OK stepping back knowing that at all times I gave it my all on and off the court.”

Anderson added he is satisfied with what he achieved in his career and he doesn’t believe he could have done things differently.

“I feel the motivation and passion was there right until the end but it was at about 80 or 90%. My whole life I have been operating on 100% and I feel that’s what it taken for me to compete among the best.

“The idea that I could have done things differently is a question that I sometimes ask myself but I take a different approach and acknowledge that each step along the way I gave it my best and tried to make the best decisions possible.

“It really was impossible for me to have done anything differently. My career is as it is, I can look back knowing that I controlled what I could control. You can’t really control the outcomes, you can’t control injuries.

“I would have liked to play injury free for longer but that wasn’t meant to be. I don’t really like thinking back to what I could have done differently, all I know is that I gave it my best in so many different areas of my life and both on and off the court.

“I know that I leave the sport and my career knowing that I gave it my best and for me that’s what I ultimately set out to do when I first started playing the sport. It has been great being the ambassador for the Rising Stars Challenge and I hope to still be involved with that.”

