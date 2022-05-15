Ramaphosa extends condolences on death of UAE president Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his condolences to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the UAE.

Ramaphosa said in a statement: “We offer our deepest condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and acting president of the United Arab Emirates, as well as to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“We extend our sympathies to the rulers and royal family as well as the government and people of the United Arab Emirates. We mourn with them and share in their loss.”