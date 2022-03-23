Sport

Comrades opens up for unvaccinated runners

23 March 2022 - 12:45
David Isaacson Sports reporter
General view of participants in the the 94th Comrades Marathon on June 9 2019.
Image: Howard Cleland/Gallo Images
Image: Howard Cleland/Gallo Images

Unvaccinated runners will be allowed to take part in this year’s Comrades Marathon as long they submit proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of race day, organisers said on Wednesday.

Entries for the ultra-marathon opened on Wednesday.

Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo said the same rule would apply to all runners, volunteers and visitors to the Comrades Expo on August 25 to 27.

The CMA initially said all runners would have to be vaccinated, but changed its stance after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an easing of the regulations on Tuesday night.

Unvaccinated runners would have to cover the costs of their Covid-19 tests.

