Marquez diagnosed with double vision again after Indonesia crash

Marc Marquez is suffering from another episode of double vision after his crash in the warm-up session of Sunday's Indonesian Grand Prix, the Honda rider said on Tuesday.

The six-time MotoGP champion suffered a highside on turn seven that launched him into the air and he landed heavily on his side. He took a whack to his head but avoided serious injury as the cartwheeling bike missed him.

Marquez did not race after he was declared unfit. The 29-year-old suffered a similar episode at the end of last season after a concussion he suffered in a training crash and said he had been advised by doctors not to continue racing.