No time wasted: 3,000 more tickets for Wednesday’s SA-Bangladesh ODI
SuperSport Park's management has confirmed there will be an extra 3,000 tickets on sale for the third and final ODI between the Proteas and Bangladesh in Centurion on Wednesday afternoon.
This is in addition to the 1,500 tickets available before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night that stadiums will be allowed to host events at 50% of their capacity.
This means 4,500 tickets are available for the deciding ODI between SA and Bangladesh. Tickets can be bought through Ticketpro or at gates 2 and 3 at the stadium from 11am.
“We welcome the opening of the stadiums for 50%,” said excited CEO of the Titans and the Northerns Cricket Union Jacques Faul.
Following that announcement more tickets have been made available for the 3rd Betway ODI Between @OfficialCSA & @BCBtigers.— SuperSport Park (@SuperSportPark) March 22, 2022
Tickets will be sold tomorrow at Gates 2 & 3 from 11:00. Remember to bring along your proof of vaccination.
Dankie Ramaphosa 🙏🏾🇿🇦#BePartOfIt | #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/ohOXwygovG
“There seems to be uncertainty when it comes to the selling of alcohol at the stadium but as we understand it we will be allowed to do that.
“It is all positive steps for us. We tried to activate it from the moment we got the message and our venue operations centre commander is comfortable that we go with 4,500 tickets.
“We have to run a marketing campaign and we have to inform Cricket SA, so there is a lot of work to be done on Wednesday morning. Unfortunately it is short notice but we welcome it and we will try to see if we can get a few fans in there.
“There are a lot of logistical arrangements we need to do, but we are encouraged by this move. We are definitely going to put all the logistical arrangements in place to make it possible to sell the extra 3,000 tickets.”
SA Rugby also welcomed the announcement to increase numbers at stadiums.
“This is a major relief for our sport,” said president of the SA Rugby Union Mark Alexander.
“These have been two incredibly tough years for our teams, and we are excited to welcome more people back into stadiums for all levels of the game, from the United Rugby Championship and Currie Cup to club level.
“We have seen in the response to the ticket launch of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town in September that there is an appetite to again share great rugby occasions with our friends and family.
“We have six Springbok Test matches to look forward to across the country from July and it will be great to see the Boks running out in front of a proper crowd in SA for the first time since 2019.”
Alexander said rugby would continue to observe the necessary protocols applicable to venue attendance in relation to public health and safety.
“We're very grateful for the good news from President Ramaphosa,” he said.
“Rugby remains in ICU as we battle for sustainability but there is a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.”
