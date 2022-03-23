No time wasted: 3,000 more tickets for Wednesday’s SA-Bangladesh ODI

SuperSport Park's management has confirmed there will be an extra 3,000 tickets on sale for the third and final ODI between the Proteas and Bangladesh in Centurion on Wednesday afternoon.

This is in addition to the 1,500 tickets available before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night that stadiums will be allowed to host events at 50% of their capacity.

This means 4,500 tickets are available for the deciding ODI between SA and Bangladesh. Tickets can be bought through Ticketpro or at gates 2 and 3 at the stadium from 11am.

“We welcome the opening of the stadiums for 50%,” said excited CEO of the Titans and the Northerns Cricket Union Jacques Faul.