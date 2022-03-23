Dirco will return to court over R50m Cuba ruling, says Naledi Pandor

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) will return to court to argue its case over a R50m donation to Cuba after an interdict was granted against it this week, minister Naledi Pandor said on Wednesday.

“The ministry and department of international relations and cooperation have noted the interim order granted in the Pretoria high court pausing implementation of the humanitarian aid SA had agreed it would provide to the Republic of Cuba,” she said.

“We are studying the judgment. It is an interim order. There will be a return to court in 20 days’ time. We are consulting our legal representatives and preparing our heads of arguments.

“We want to make it clear that the African Renaissance fund does not provide money to any beneficiary. We provide humanitarian aid, be it food, medical supplies or other forms of support. No money is provided and the funds lie within the budget of the department of international relations & cooperation and no other department.

“Nevertheless, we are preparing to return to court,” said the minister.

AfriForum had brought the court application to halt payment of the funds pending an application, at a later date, to review and set aside the decision to donate the amount. It argued that the entire process, from the application to the approval granted for the donation, was flawed.

