Djokovic prepares Australian visa challenge as Covid-19 vaccine furore mounts

Djokovic's lawyers are preparing a legal challenge to his visa cancellation, which is scheduled to go to a federal court hearing on Monday, and have been given until Saturday evening, local time, to file a summary of their case.

But other than a short post on Instagram thanking fans for their support, Djokovic, one of the world's wealthiest athletes, has made no public appearance or comment since entering the Park Hotel, which is also home to dozens of asylum seekers trying to enter the country.

The Australian newspaper reported Djokovic had requested access to his chef and a tennis court while in detention but that his request was denied. Groups of anti-vaccine protesters, Djokovic supporters and refugee advocates formed an unusual alliance outside the hotel, which was under police guard.

The Australian Border Force said it had cancelled several other visas of people involved in the tournament, including that of Voracova, who described being placed in detention like being in an action movie.

“I can't say they were mean to me,” Voracova was quoted as saying by Czech media, when asked about being questioned by authorities. “But I was not prepared for the way everything played out. I felt like being in an action film.”

The federal and Victorian state governments and Tennis Australia have denied responsibility for the dispute, which has been condemned by the Serbian government.