Nadal 'sorry' for Djokovic but says Serb knew the risks

Rafa Nadal said he feels sorry for Novak Djokovic after the world number one was denied entry into Australia but added that the Serb knew for months he could potentially face problems if he arrived without being vaccinated against Covid-19.

Djokovic, 34, was detained by officials at the border on Thursday amid a storm of protest about the decision to grant him a medical exemption from vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open.

The player, who has won nine Australian Open titles including the last three, is holed up in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne as his lawyers sought an urgent injunction against deportation.

"Of course I don't like the situation that is happening," Nadal told reporters after winning his match at the Melbourne Summer Set ATP 250 tournament.