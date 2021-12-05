Justin Harding takes charge in SA Open

Justin Harding was literally quite calm in the midst of the storm as he signed off the third round of the SA Open with a four-stroke lead at the Gary Player Country Club on Sunday.

The third round had to be completed on Sunday morning after a big thunderstorm hit Sun City on Saturday. Harding had five holes to play and birdied two of those in a composed finish that sees him top of the leader board on 13 under par following his 68.

“I played well on Saturday and with a hotter putter I could’ve probably shot a really low score. I had good distance control with my irons and put the ball in play off the tee — it was just really solid. I did more of the same on Sunday morning. I started off hitting it stone dead on 14 for birdie, and a good drive on 15 led to another birdie there,” said Harding.