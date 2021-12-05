Load-shedding to end in time for the beginning of the new week

Load-shedding will be suspended from 9pm on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon power provider Eskom said its emergency generation reserves had adequately recovered after load-shedding was implemented on Saturday.

According to a report on Sunday, Eskom said it is expecting to return to service about 4,100MW of generation capacity by Monday evening, which will further ease the capacity constraints.

“At Medupi power station the coal supply has normalised and a generating unit has returned to service.