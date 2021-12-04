One more twist for Oliver Bekker as SA Open glory beckons

In May Oliver Bekker embarked on an uncertain journey that kept him away from home for months on end and took him through incredible highs and a few lows. At the end of it he was rewarded with a DP World Tour card.

This weekend at Sun City, it could get even better for the Stellenbosch golfer.

Bekker will take a three-stroke lead into Saturday’s third round of the SA Open at the Gary Player Country Club. On a typically hot day in the Pilanesberg, he signed for a 67 underpinned by a strong back nine that he finished with three birdies in his last five holes. That lifted him to 12 under par overall.

Behind him, good friend Justin Harding signed for a 67 while Neil Schietekat added a 70 to see them well placed on nine under. And the trio of Daniel van Tonder, Hennie du Plessis and Lyle Rowe are five shots off the lead.

But if this year has taught Bekker anything, it’s that he needs to spend his time looking forward and not putting pressure on himself.