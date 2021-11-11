Broos starts Dolly and Tau in Bafana’s huge World Cup qualifier against Zim

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named Keagan Dolly in his starting line-up for a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on Thursday night where the South Africans have been handed an golden opportunity to progress to the final round.

The Kaizer Chiefs man was recalled to the squad for Group G leaders SA’s last two games — they meet second-placed Ghana in Cape Coast in another huge game on Sunday — after a long absence.

Dolly’s national presence had been affected by the numerous injuries and consequent lack of game time in his four-and-a-half seasons with Montpellier in France’s Ligue 1.

Broos will hope that the 2016 Caf Champions League-winning forward partnership of Dolly and Al Ahly’s Percy Tau provide the destructive impetus — probably on the flanks of the frontline — to earn SA a much-need win against the Warriors.

Tau returns from injury, replacing Victor Letsoalo in the front-line from Bafana's 1-0 win against Ethiopia in their last game, at FNB on October 10.

Ghana being held to a 1-1 draw by Ethiopia at neutral Orlando Stadium on Thursday afternoon has thrown open the path for Bafana to win Group G.