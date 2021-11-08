Mngqithi says Sundowns aiming to get as many points as possible before Christmas break

Juggernauts Mamelodi Sundowns' quest for an unprecedented fifth successive Premiership title will take a back seat for the next two weeks as focus shifts to the national team, and co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has welcomed the break, even though it comes at a time when his team are firing on all cylinders.

Sundowns underlined their intention to retain the DStv Premiership title they have won for the past four years in a row with a merciless 4-0 mauling of bottom club Marumo Gallants away in Polokwane on Sunday to open up a five-point lead at the top with a game in hand at almost halfway through the season.

The champions lead the way with 25 points from nine matches and have a game in hand over their closest challengers, who have mostly had 10 outings.