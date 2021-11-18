Last stretch for Mashele as he aims to end ‘special’ year on a high

Olympian Precious Mashele has had a season to remember and he will look to end it with a bang at the Absa 12km City Run in Cape Town on Sunday.

Mashele and his legendary coach Hendrick Ramaala formed a winning partnership that has seen the athlete dominate the road running scene locally.

Mashele qualified for the Olympics Games in the 5,000m on the final day of the qualifying period with the help of his hard-working coach.

He won the SA 5,000m title, the Central Gauteng Athletics cross country title, the Nelson Mandela Bay half marathon title and the SA 10km title, to mention a few.

Last month, Mashele won the Absa 10km Durban City Run to stamp his dominance in the short distance races with the time of 00:28:11, a personal best against a strong field.

“He wants to win the 12km race. It’s been a great year for him and you cannot ask for more. He worked hard and he is reaping the rewards of his hard work. He has another opportunity to make money by winning a big race. The man is driven and works hard,” Ramaala told Sowetan yesterday.

Ramaala said Mashele was in the best possible condition to run a record-breaking time in Cape Town.

After his last race, he will go on a two-week break and return for a training camp next month to prepare for next year.

Mashele said he would not have achieved anything without his coach Ramaala and the training group.

“It has been a great year for all of us, but for me it has been a special year. I am in good shape for the 12km race in Cape Town. I am looking forward to the race in Cape Town and I know that there will be a star-studded line-up there. We are ready to produce another great performance and a fast time,” said Mashele.

Mashele will receive a stern test from Cape Town Marathon and SA marathon champion Stephen Mokoka, Collen Mulaudzi and the Kenyans at the weekend.