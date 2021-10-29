Xaba confident of winning the SA 10km title again

Glenrose Xaba and Tayla Kavanagh will renew their rivalry at the Absa 10km City Run in Durban on Sunday.

The event will double as the Athletics (ASA) 10km championships in KwaZulu-Natal.

Kavanagh, 20, is currently the fastest woman in the country over 10km, with a persona best of 32:51.

On October 9, she got the better of Xaba at the Spar Women’s 10km Challenge Grand Prix Series race in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Xaba of Boxer Running Club and Kavanagh raced each other three times in the Grand Prix this season, with Xaba winning two races.

However, that does not necessary give her the edge as Kavanagh is considered the favourite for her home province 10km championship.

“I am in good shape. I am from Durban and I know the route well. I will go out there and do my best. I am confident after the time I ran in the Eastern Cape. But everything will depend on how I feel on race day. I do not want to put too much pressure on myself. I am happy to race at home,” said Kavanagh of Murray & Roberts Running Club.

Xaba, 26, has recovered from a knee injury and she will mostly rely on her experience on the day, and intimate knowledge of the conditions in Durban. She won the 2019 10km SA title in Durban. The championship did not take place last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My training is going well and the knee problem is gone. I feel confident heading into the Durban race. I want to defend my title and am confident that I can do it,” Xaba said.

Her personal best over the distance is 32:45. Even more uplifting for Xaba is that Olympic 800m gold medalist Caster Semenya is now her new coach.