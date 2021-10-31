Mphahlele is king of Thembisa again

Thembisa Athletics Club runner Ryan Mphahlele is once again champion in his hometown after winning the 2021 SPAR Thembisa Mile on Sunday.

The 1.6km annual race is run in the streets around Makhulong Stadium in Thembisa. Mphahlele took full advantage of the perfect conditions in familiar surroundings – the stadium is 500m from his home in Kopanong Section – to dominate the race before winning it with a new mark of 4min 01sec.

Mphahlele, 24, started the race as the course record holder after he set the previous mark of 4.02 in 2018.

In 2019, Mphahlele suffered injuries and was supposed to sit out the race. However, with the event being organised by his club, he entered and finished fourth. Last year the mile did not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today, Tshepo Tshitse of Boxer Club finished second in 4.04, while Modupi Tladi (Vaal) took third in 4.09.