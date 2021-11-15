ASA wants medals, not awards

Forget about the Athletics SA (ASA) awards and prepare athletes to deliver medals on the world stage. That it is the strong message from the athletics governing body.

The ASA board has prioritised preparing the team for next season, and vowed to take the country to the top.

ASA boss James Moloi promised to channel resources into making the team competitive, and he is planning to send more than 55 athletes to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games.

The track and field team returned home from the Olympic Games in Tokyo empty-handed.

The ASA board is planning on helping the athletes redeem themselves at the Commonwealth Games, African Championships and the world championships next year. Moloi said they would leave no stone unturned to make sure that the team succeeded next season.

The juniors impressed at the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, securing a sixth place with nine medals.

The ASA board held a successful council meeting at the OR Tambo hotel in Kempton Park to map the way forward. Moloi said ASA would work with provinces to help athletes prepare for the next season.