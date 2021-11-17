Sport

Kesa Molotsane looking forward to her final race of the year

Elite runner says all she wants is to run, winning is a bonus

By Charles Baloyi - 17 November 2021 - 08:47
Kesa Molotsane.
Image: Rogan Ward

Road runner Kesa Molotsane juggles her running career, employment at University of the Free State, and a role as board member of Athletics SA with aplomb.

The talented athlete will run in her final race of the year at the 12km Absa City Run in Cape Town on Sunday and hopes to end the year on a high note.

“It’s an incredible year and I am happy to be back on the road. I wanted to run and winning is a bonus. The most important thing is to have an opportunity to run and do what you love and everything else is a bonus,” she told Sowetan.

Molotsane said she did not expect to serve on the ASA board and she is enjoying her position as the vice-chair.

“It came as a surprise; I want to learn and make a telling contribution to the ASA board. I enjoy serving the sport,” said Molotsane, who is the vice-chair of ASA athletes’ commission and reports to three-time Olympian Hendrick Mokganyetsi.

The modest runner is excited to run against local long-term rival Glenrose Xaba and other international runners in Cape Town.

“The shortage of races made us realise how much we missed races. I am looking forward to racing in Cape Town. The Spar races prepared me for such races, and it is going to be another amazing experience on the road. The competition will be nice,” she added.

