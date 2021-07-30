Sport

Men's hockey side praised after upset win over Germany

Olympic result came as no surprise to SA hockey boss

By Charles Baloyi - 30 July 2021 - 09:40
Samkelo Mvimbi of Team South Africa controls the ball during the Men's Preliminary Pool B match between South Africa and Germany on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Image: Buda Mendes

SA Hockey Association CEO Marissa Langeni praised the men's hockey team after their big win against Germany at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan yesterday.

SA stunned Germany 4-3 at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo. Matt Guise-Brown, Keenan Horne, Nic Spooner and Mustapha Cassiem scored the goals for the Proteas team.

Langeni said she saw their impressive performance against the fifth-ranked team in the world coming after their display against the Netherlands in an eight-goal thriller.

SA, who are ranked 14th in the world, registered their first win in Group B after losing their first two games 3-1 against Great Britain 5-3 against the Netherlands 3-5 at the same venue.

Langeni said they threatened in the games they lost against Great Britain and the Netherlands and the win  was a long time coming.

She said they would go into their game against Canada today at 12.15pm SA time high on confidence.

“We're excited by the performance of the men's team against Germany yesterday. They showed from the beginning of the Olympics that they threaten the best teams in the world. They have been threatening from every game they played. Against Germany, they have shown that they compete at the highest level. They showed South Africans that they could win against the best teams in the world. Congratulations to our players and the team management. It is a fantastic day and a historical day for SA hockey,” said a jubilant Langeni.

