Stricter Covid rules force Netball SA to suspend events
Netball SA (NSA) has postponed its activities for two weeks following President Cyril Ramphosa's announcement to move the country to lockdown level 4.
SA will host the first International Netball Federation (INF) World Cup in Cape Town in 2023...
