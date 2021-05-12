New schools netball tournament launched to grow sport

In a bid to revive the schools netball development in the country, DStv collaborated with Netball SA (NSA) to launch a new schools initiative, the DStv Schools Netball Challenge, which was launched at Hoerskool Florida yesterday.

Deputy sports and culture minister Nocawe Mafu, NSA president Cecilia Molokwane, Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi, coach Dorette Badenhorst and MultiChoice CEO Nyiko Shiburi attended the event.

Msomi was unveiled as the DStv Netball Schools Challenge ambassador.

The competition will be played from school, district, regional, provincial until the national level.

Shiburi said the competition would be televised live as part of the broadcasting giants' efforts to promote the sport. "We want to play our part to elevate the sport.

"It is our job to display talent and fast-track development in the country. We started by funding the Netball Premier League and televised it live.

"However, we felt that it is not enough. We want to have an impact in grassroots and change the young girls' lives," said Shiburi.

He said they are hoping to discover the Msomis of tomorrow through this development initiative.

SA Schools Netball chairperson Di Woolley said the initiative would boost the growth of the sport. “It will start from school v school level and go on to the national level. It will touch the rural and urban parts. The face of netball will never be the same again," said Woolley.

Molokwane described the initiative as a dream come true. “Netball will never be the same in the country. This is what we have been lacking in the sport. For me, it feels like a dream and I am happy for the learners that will compete in the competition," she said.