Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane calls on government to vaccinate sports people

Outspoken Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane has urged the government to also prioritise professional and amateur sportsmen and women during the current phase of the countrywide vaccination roll-out.

The government started phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccination programme this week in a bid to vaccinate 5.4 million citizens aged 60 and above in what is hoped will be the turning point of the country’s fight against the global pandemic.

Molokwane became the first prominent sports administrator to publicly call for the vaccination of sports stars when she said the lives of sportsmen and sportswomen are important.

“When will vaccination come to sports people?” she asked at the launch of the Twizza Netball Club Championships in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Some sports teams in the US have been vaccinated in last few weeks while New Zealand cricket players received vaccinations ahead of their trip to England for a two-match Test series and the World Test Championship final.

“As they say‚ viva vaccinations.

"Let’s also viva the vaccinations in sports because the more I am at home doing nothing is the more my mind idles‚ and an idling mind is a very dangerous mind.

“Let me be the one advocating for vaccinations of sportswomen and men across all sports. We are one form of economy called sports tourism. Give us vaccinations as sports people because we want to be vaccinated so that we can play sports more safely.