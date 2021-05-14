Entertainment

Multitalented Bombe returns with her farming show

Farmer, presenter, producer, linguist and netball player all mark Kamohelo

14 May 2021 - 10:53

TV personality and qualified poultry farmer Kamohelo Bombe is just an ideal host for the SABC2 agriculture show Living Land.

The vibrant farmer and qualified butcher had sought this presenting job for years until her prayers were answered when she landed the gig last year. A farmer at heart, Bombe wants to use Living Land to advance her knowledge in agriculture while educating and inspiring young people to get their hands dirty working the land...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X