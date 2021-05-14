Multitalented Bombe returns with her farming show

Farmer, presenter, producer, linguist and netball player all mark Kamohelo

TV personality and qualified poultry farmer Kamohelo Bombe is just an ideal host for the SABC2 agriculture show Living Land.



The vibrant farmer and qualified butcher had sought this presenting job for years until her prayers were answered when she landed the gig last year. A farmer at heart, Bombe wants to use Living Land to advance her knowledge in agriculture while educating and inspiring young people to get their hands dirty working the land...