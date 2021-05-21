Mkhalele to spearhead eight-day coaching clinic

Aspiring male and female football coaches from Middelburg will have an opportunity to enhance their coaching through the ongoing BetwayCares Skills Hub, which heads to the Themba Sinamela Stadium in Mpumalanga from Monday.

After successfully empowering coaches and administrators in the fields of cricket and netball over the past three months, football development takes centre stage as 30 aspiring coaches, equally split between male and female, prepare to expand their knowledge of the game in an eight-day Betway-sponsored course.

The entry-level course, which will be overseen by experienced SA Football Association coaching instructors, focuses strongly on youth coaching methods.

In addition to the experienced coaching instructors, Betway has invited former Bafana Bafana star, and SA U-20 head coach, Helman Mkhalele, to share his inspirational football coaching journey with the next generation.

“It is encouraging to see how Betway has remained focused on aiding the development of football and sport in general. I had the pleasure of being part of the last course in Pretoria, which laid the perfect foundation for those coaches to launch their coaching careers and ultimately improve the standard of football in their communities. One hopes this course will yield similar results,” said Mkhalele.

Commenting on the strides made by the programme, Betway SA marketing manager David Rachidi said: “The BetwayCares Skills Hub has been a resounding success. This goes to show that there is a pressing need for assistance at community level.”