Netball club competition launched

Federation aims to get three million members in four years' time

By Charles Baloyi - 20 May 2021 - 08:22
Cecilia Molokwane (president) of Netball South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

In 2025, Netball SA (NSA) is hoping to have a membership of three million in the country, including registered members ranging from coaches, players, umpires and administrators.

To achieve their goal, NSA launched the Twizza Club Championships with their long-term partners in Johannesburg yesterday.

The new club competition is the first of many competitions that will take place in the country before the International Netball Federation World Cup finals in Cape Town in 2023.

The Twizza Netball Club Championships will take place over four months between May and September and will be broken down into districts, provincial and national levels.

The formation of the tournament will bridge the gap in the netball pyramid and help unearth new talent. The ultimate reward for the winners is to have a training session with the Telkom Netball League champions, The Jaguars.

NSA president Cecilia Molokwane said the undisclosed prize money would start at the provincial and national level. “For us to get the high-performance players we have to start somewhere and that is at the grassroots level. For us to get another Proteas skipper Bongiwe Msomi from Hammarsdale, we have to start at the bottom.

"The plan is to empower the clubs within the districts that we have. We want to unearth the talent that we never thought is there. We want to take the girl out of the street and drugs to play netball. We hope to reach the three million figures before three years," Molokwane told Sowetan at the press conference yesterday.

The top two teams from every district will compete in an inter-provincial netball competition, which will run between July and August. The winners of each provincial tournament will then compete in a national competition to determine the best club in SA, these finals will take place between September 23 and 26.

New schools netball tournament launched to grow sport

'It's our job to display talent, fast-track development'
1 week ago

Netball SA to probe allegations over sex pest coach, but defend president on payments comment

Netball SA (NSA) says it will need three weeks to probe allegations around a coach accused of sexual abuse, but it defended suspended president ...
3 weeks ago

Shikwambana thrilled to lead local organising committee for netball world cup

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has finally announced the local organising committee for the 2023 Netball World Cup.
1 month ago

