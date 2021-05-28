Youngsters urged to take jockey tutorials

The SA Jockey Academy (SAJA) is continuing its search for the next generation of champion jockeys in Johannesburg this month.

SA has produced some of the world’s best jockeys over the years, among them Michael Roberts, Felix Coetzee, Garth Puller and Weichong Marwing in previous generations and more recently rising stars such as Muzi Yeni, S’Manga Khumalo, Lyle Hewitson, Luke Ferraris and Gavin Lerena.

Now, if you have a need for speed and you love animals and horses, you too could one day add your name in SA jockey lights.

If you were born between 2002-2005, you are sporty, fit, brave, not scared of animals, love speed and weigh no more than 47kg and are no taller than 166cm, then SAJA is looking for you.

The SAJA recruitment process takes place in Johannesburg at Randjesfontein tomorrow. The recruitment process will start from 10am, but it is critical that aspirant jockeys register their interest on the recruitment landing page.

SAJA has been educating and training professional jockeys over the last 63 years. SAJA has produced no less than 29 champion jockeys in seven countries.

"You have to take the first step and make yourself available at the recruitment sessions to ensure that you give yourself a chance to attend the SAJA where you will be supported to realise your potential as an apprentice jockey by our coaching and support staff,” said SAJA Headmaster, Graham Bailey.

Top jockey Muzi Yeni is one of the riders who has come through the academy and apprentice system and ridden over 100 winners this season already.

“Many who first join the recruitment process have never even sat on a horse before and it can be intimidating at first. But my experience in becoming a professional jockey has been phenomenal. I am grateful that after all the hard work I’ve put in, my goals are now being realised, but there is so much I still want to achieve in the sport,” says Yeni.