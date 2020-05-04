Phumelela survival in doubt as bankruptcy looms

Horse-racing firm Phumelela Gaming and Leisure could file for voluntary liquidation.

The JSE-listed company said the decision to shut shop would hinge on the company's ability to raise capital and survive the Covid-19 lockdown period and its aftermath.

Phumelela, founded in 1997, made the announcement on Monday when delivering its interim results for the six months ended January 31.

Horse-racing and betting are some of the businesses that have come under strain during the state-imposed Covid-19 lockdown, which kicked in on March 26, as they are not deemed essential services by government.

"As at the date of this results announcement the prospects for horse-racing, other sports events and betting are uncertain and the board is in no position to provide reliable guidance," said Phumelela while delivering its interim results.