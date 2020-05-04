South Africa

Phumelela survival in doubt as bankruptcy looms

By Mpho sibanyoni - 04 May 2020 - 18:28
Phumelela group, which owns various race courses like the Kenilworth Race Course in Cape Town might close shop if it fails to raise capital.
Phumelela group, which owns various race courses like the Kenilworth Race Course in Cape Town might close shop if it fails to raise capital.
Image: Darren Stewart /Gallo Images

Horse-racing firm Phumelela Gaming and Leisure could file for voluntary liquidation.

The JSE-listed company said the decision to shut shop would hinge on the company's ability to raise capital and survive the Covid-19 lockdown period and its aftermath.

Phumelela, founded in 1997, made the announcement on Monday when delivering its interim results for the six months ended January 31.

Horse-racing and betting are some of the businesses that have come under strain during the state-imposed Covid-19 lockdown, which kicked in on March 26, as they are not deemed essential services by government.

"As at the date of this results announcement the prospects for horse-racing, other sports events and betting are uncertain and the board is in no position to provide reliable guidance," said Phumelela while delivering its interim results.

Casinos and cinemas implement Covid-19 safety measures

Gambling establishments and cinemas have employed social distancing rules, banned the sale of alcohol on casino floors and imposed restrictions on ...
News
1 month ago

The company owns a number of race courses including Kenilworth in Cape Town, Turffontein in Johannesburg and Durbanville also in the Western Cape.

"The group is operating under onerous conditions, much of which is beyond its influence. Phumelela seeks further negotiations with the broader horse-racing community to find a resolution to the dire situation in horse-racing and agree commercially sustainable solutions.

"The group remains engaged in discussions aimed at raising capital. Should these discussions not prove conclusive soon, the board will have to decide on whether there is any reasonable prospect that the group's business can be rescued, or whether to make application for voluntary liquidation.

"The board's current view is that even if financial relief can be obtained, a relief package should be negotiated as part of a business rescue plan. The board will make an announcement in this regard in the near future," read the statement.

The interim results showed that equity accounted profits stood at R91,4m, international profits hovered around R113,1m, while local operations lost a combined R115,1m.

Organisers announce new date for this year's Vodacom Durban July

The traditional three-month fashion programme will also be affected, as well as the Gold Cup
Good Life
2 weeks ago

Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala was nabbed after Hawks set up a trap

It took two weeks for the Hawks to arrest flamboyant businessman Sam "Mshengu" Chabalala on new charges of corruption after he allegedly offered a ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s scary being back’ - Joy and fear as some South Africans return to work ...
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
X