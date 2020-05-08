NHA asks for horse racing to be allowed during level 4 national lockdown

"The most vulnerable group that has been most affected by this lockdown are breeders who breed horses for racing, which is the most labour-intensive part of the industry where some 12 are created for each R1 million expended. If there is no racing, there is no demand for the horse and therefore no money accruing to breeders,” says Hazel Kayiya, NHA’s executive: Racing Administrator.

She added that the loss of income has led to a 20% spike in the number of horses being euthanised with between 300 to 400 horse currently facing the fate every month, as well as, horse abandonments, resulting in the loss of jobs and bloodlines.

The NHA expects the number of euthanized horses to increase by 50% per month if racing continues to be banned in SA. The NHA has proposed that horse racing be restarted under strict conditions with eight races of approximately two minutes each per day between 12h00 - 17h00, and all racing to be held behind closed doors with no spectators."

The races will be broadcast under normal channels both domestically and to 42 other countries internationally."

"Approximately 65 persons are required per race meeting and these people are located at various areas within the racecourse, applying strict physical distancing protocols."

These includes trainers, jockeys, grooms, officials and staff deemed necessary to host a race meeting safely and successfully; all Covid-19 health and safety protocols to be always followed, including observance of guidelines for physical distancing, sanitation and hygiene, and use of appropriate personal protective equipment as determined by the National Department of Health."

South Africa is the 8th most important horse racing market out of 65 countries, and this is significant for horse export, and profitably television rights. We have applied to government for financial assistance, and we are told that is under consideration. But the partial opening of industry for closed racing that we are proposing, and which poses no health risk at all, will do away with the need for government financial relief,” added Moodley. ​