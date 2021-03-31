Proteas'coach unhappy with fringe players

SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst gave her verdict on the Proteas' fringe players in the ongoing friendly tournament in Cape Town International Convention.

Badenhorst was brutal in her assessment of the team that consists of only four regular Proteas players in the absence of the overseas-based players. Before yesterday's match against Namibia, the Proteas had won all the four matches thus far.

At 4pm today, they meet Uganda whom they beat 53-30 in the second match of the opening day, after beating Namibia 66-31 in the first match.

The South Africans are top of the three-team mini-league table, with eight points from four wins. Uganda are in second place with four points, while the Namibians are still without a point.

However, Badenhorst feels her players lack the confidence that is required to play at international level and that they are battling nerves.

“Despite the wins, I still think we could not execute the game plan well. We will get back on the court to work on that. We [easily] lose the ball and structure, and give away many penalties. We struggle to get the ball in the circle; it all goes down to confidence, and we made many mistakes against Uganda," she said.

"The shooters struggle with the ball. It is difficult to take the mental toughness for the newcomers and the players with the experience are helping them. I hope that we will get better on those aspects of our game in the next two games."