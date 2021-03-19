Netball Proteas take another step in World Cup preparations in Cape Town
Preparations for the 2023 Netball World Cup move into another gear for the Proteas when they take on Uganda and Namibia in the Spar Challenge Tri-National Series in Cape Town from March 25 to 31.
The SA selectors had to make changes for this series‚ which was supposed to have taken place in January‚ as seven key players are no longer available due to commitments with their overseas clubs.
The players who are unavailable are defenders Karla Pretorius‚ Shadine van der Merwe‚ Phumza Maweni and Lenize Potgieter who are based in Australia.
Among the shooters‚ Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst will not be able to call on the experience of Sigi Burger‚ Ine-Mari Venter and Lefebre Rademan‚ who are in England.
“The Tri-Nations between Uganda and Namibia is very important for us as a team and it will help us get ready for the ultimate goal which is a podium at the 2023 Netball World Cup which we are hosting‚” Netball South Africa (NSA) director of selections Mpumi Javu said.
“The inclusion of the President’s XII team also forms part of getting more players included in the national set-up and getting them ready to be part of the bigger team. I have full confidence in the teams that both coaches have selected.”
NSA said 27 players were invited to a training camp in Stellenbosch this week and from that camp they selected squads for the senior team and President’s XII to play against the Ugandan and Namibia.
“This is another opportunity for us to give the Proteas team international exposure and ranking games. We are thankful that at this difficult time in the world‚” said Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst.
“We respect the Uganda ‘She Cranes’ and Namibian netball teams and know they will be tough opponents.
“The more we can play‚ and the more experience the team can get‚ and the better they will become. Therefore‚ it is also important to give more players opportunity through the Presidents XII team.
President’s XII coach Jenny van Dyk said: “As a team we are truly honoured to be included in the Challenge and we are determined to give our best performance.
“The Baby Proteas (U-21) have also been invited to participate in this tournament to make sure that they get game time under their belt ahead of their upcoming Youth World Championship in Fiji at the end of the year.
Javu said the Challenge “will edge us closer to building teams for the 2021 Netball Youth World Championships‚ the 2022 Commonwealth Games and lastly the 2023 Netball World Cup”.
Netball Proteas Squad: Khanyisa Chawane‚ Izette Griesel‚ Rome Joubert‚ Nonsikelelo Mazibuko‚ Tshinakaho Mdau‚ Sian Moore‚ Bongiwe Msomi‚ Nozipho Ntshangase‚ Simone Rabie‚ Monique Reyneke‚ Renske Stolz‚ Chantelle Swart
The President’s XII Squad: Pamela Chukwu‚ Marlize de Bruin‚ Jessica du Plessis‚ Shongile Hlungwana‚ Didintle Keebine‚ Chante Louw‚ Akosua Mensah‚ Nomfundo Mngomezulu‚ Alicia Puren‚ Jo Prins‚ Fezeka Sondzaba‚ Jeante Strydom‚ Nichole Taljaard‚ Talja Venter‚ Bongise Wete